Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning In Cheeky Pantsuits

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning In Cheeky Pantsuits

Articles
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning In Cheeky Pantsuits

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning In Cheeky Pantsuits

Advertisement
  • Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in a chic white co-ords ensemble.
  • Her glamorous transformation is accentuated by wavy hair, soft eyes, and captivating mauve lips.
  • Sparkling strappy heels and expert styling complete her stunning look, leaving a lasting impression.
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh elevates the glamour factor to new heights as she embarks on a fashion journey characterized by sheer elegance. The Bollywood sensation adorns a chic white co-ords ensemble that demands attention and prompts camera shutters to click.

Her luscious wavy hair gracefully sways to the tune of sophistication, perfectly complemented by her soft, dewy eyes and lips adorned with a captivating mauve shade. Enhancing the overall finesse, a pair of stylish earrings gracefully frame her visage.

Yet, Rakul’s style prowess doesn’t stop there – she knows how to leave an indelible impression! Her ensemble is impeccably completed with sparkling strappy heels, ensuring that she not only boards the fashion train but also rides above the waves of style. Sharing her breathtaking transformation, she amusingly quips, “When you can’t caption it use hearts 😁” infusing her trademark charm.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Advertisement

 

The credits for this impeccable style composition read like a fashion luminary’s lineup: the ensemble is a creation of Cilvr Studio; the earrings exude elegance from Prerto; and the heels contribute a touch of glamour courtesy of Aldo Shoes.

With Anshika Avasthi’s adept styling, hair enchantment by Shivani Shetty, and makeup finesse by Shayli Nayak, Rakul Preet Singh undeniably demonstrates that exuding glamour is an art form. As these images take the digital realm by storm, there’s no question that Rakul has once again triumphed on the fashion voyage with her distinctive flair, leaving us all in admiration of her glamorous metamorphosis.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Gorgeous Soft Gold Attire
Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Gorgeous Soft Gold Attire

Rakul Preet Singh is a skilled actress. She impresses fans with impeccable...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story