Rakul Preet Singh sets hearts ablaze in a red saree

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a red chand buta saree by Raw Mango.

She is showcasing her elegance and style.

She pairs the saree with a sleek low bun and exquisite gold chandbalis and bracelets.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh, the perpetually stylish diva, recently graced her social media with a touch of sophistication that left us all in admiration. Adorned in an exquisite red chand buta saree by Raw Mango, she effortlessly captivated attention and earned our awe. This Telugu ammayi (Telugu girl) has truly mastered the art of carrying the traditional look with utmost finesse.

Rakul perfectly matched her resplendent saree with a sleek low bun, radiating a sense of elegance and poise. However, the glamour didn’t conclude there. She embellished herself with splendid chandbalis in gold and an array of chic golden bracelets, infusing the ideal touch of glimmer into her attire.

Moreover, her makeup was tastefully understated, allowing the opulent beauty of the Varanasi silk saree to take center stage. It’s a look that seamlessly merges heritage with modern style.

Sharing this enchanting photoshoot, Rakul Preet described herself as a “Telugu ammayi.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

As for the saree itself, this ‘Chand Buta’ red Varanasi silk brocade stands as a masterpiece from Raw Mango. It ingeniously integrates light embellishments through crescent moon motifs or chand buti, drawing inspiration from textile archives of the late 18th century. It’s a work of art that not only pays homage to tradition but also highlights the timeless elegance of Indian craftsmanship.

Advertisement

So, whether you possess a keen interest in fashion or simply hold an appreciation for the allure of a well-draped saree, Rakul Preet Singh’s stunning appearance in her Raw Mango chand buta saree is sure to elicit a resounding “Wow!”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning In Cheeky Pantsuits Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in a chic white co-ords ensemble. Her...