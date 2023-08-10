Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Gorgeous Soft Gold Attire

Rakul Preet Singh is a skilled actress.

She impresses fans with impeccable fashion sense.

Anshika Verma styles Rakul in an ethereal indo-western gold ensemble.

Renowned for her extraordinary fashion sense and styling prowess, Rakul Preet Singh, a highly skilled actress in the entertainment sphere, consistently astounds her admirers. This time, she captivates hearts with her elegance as she dons an indo-western ensemble, showcasing a blend of simplicity and exquisite allure.

Curated by Anshika Verma, Rakul’s photoshoot showcases her in an ethereal indo-western appearance, draped in a soft gold hue designed by the renowned Ritika Mirchandani. The ensemble features an intricately embroidered, plunging neckline bodice in soft gold, paired harmoniously with a fishtail flare bottom. An accessory of green earrings from Neetu Singh Jewellery infuses a pop of color into her simplicity.

Yet, there’s more to Rakul’s allure – her wavy hairstyle, crafted by Aliya Shaik, and dewy makeup, create an enchanting visage. The nude lips harmonize impeccably with the gold outfit, forming a seamless union. Throughout the images, the diva embraces her indo-western persona, capturing attention with her poised poses. Amidst these, her endearing smile stands out, evoking a flutter in our hearts.

Accompanying the visuals is her caption, “There is beauty in simplicity.” Rakul’s photos effortlessly maintain her fans’ engagement, with her graceful demeanor and charm resonating profoundly in the elegant gold ensemble.

