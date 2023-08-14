Salman Khan & Bhagyashree to reveal Dono film’s title track

- Rajveer Deol’s Bollywood debut in “Dono”
Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol, is preparing to make his highly anticipated entry into Bollywood with the upcoming romantic drama “Dono.”
The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Avnish S. Barjatya, also marks the debut of Paloma Dhillon, daughter of Poonam Dhillon, in the Hindi film industry.
Following the release of initial glimpses of Rajveer and Paloma’s characters through first-look posters, the official teaser for “Dono” was unveiled last month on July 25.
Following the teaser’s intriguing reception, the creators of “Dono” are now poised to offer audiences the film’s very first musical track.
Adding to the excitement, the title track of “Dono” will be unveiled by none other than the iconic romantic pair from Rajshri Productions’ legacy, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.
Rewinding to 1989, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree shared the screen in the blockbuster romantic masterpiece “Maine Pyar Kiya.”
More than three decades have passed since the film’s release, yet “Maine Pyar Kiya” continues to strike a chord with viewers.
This timeless movie was pivotal in establishing Salman Khan’s enduring presence in Bollywood as the endearing ‘Prem.’
Evidently, “Dono” promises to deliver a tender and innocent love narrative akin to “Maine Pyar Kiya,” while embracing a contemporary perspective on romance and relationships.
Serving as the torchbearers of Rajshri’s romantic legacy, the unforgettable on-screen duo of Prem and Suman (Salman and Bhagyashree) will unveil the title track of “Dono” on Wednesday, August 16th.
Salman Khan’s iconic character, Prem, made its debut in 1989 with the Rajshri film “Maine Pyar Kiya,” directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The movie also marked the remarkable entry of Bhagyashree into Hindi cinema.
The on-screen duo of Prem and Suman captured hearts, setting debut box office records. Now, 33 years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish S. Barjatya, is continuing this legacy.
The upcoming title song launch of “Dono” will symbolize the passing of the torch from Salman and Bhagyashree to Rajveer and Paloma, anointing them as Rajshri’s new romantic pair.
This enchanting song also serves as the film’s debut musical piece, composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsan-Loy.
Helmed by Avish S. Barjatya, “Dono” stands as Rajshri’s 59th film in collaboration with Jio Studios. While the release date of “Dono” is yet to be revealed, anticipation for this new chapter in Rajshri’s cinematic journey continues to build.
