Salman Khan & Bhagyashree to reveal Dono film’s title track

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol, is preparing to make his highly anticipated entry into Bollywood with the upcoming romantic drama “Dono.”

The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Avnish S. Barjatya, also marks the debut of Paloma Dhillon, daughter of Poonam Dhillon, in the Hindi film industry.

Following the release of initial glimpses of Rajveer and Paloma’s characters through first-look posters, the official teaser for “Dono” was unveiled last month on July 25.

Following the teaser’s intriguing reception, the creators of “Dono” are now poised to offer audiences the film’s very first musical track.

Adding to the excitement, the title track of “Dono” will be unveiled by none other than the iconic romantic pair from Rajshri Productions’ legacy, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Rewinding to 1989, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree shared the screen in the blockbuster romantic masterpiece “Maine Pyar Kiya.”

More than three decades have passed since the film’s release, yet “Maine Pyar Kiya” continues to strike a chord with viewers.

This timeless movie was pivotal in establishing Salman Khan’s enduring presence in Bollywood as the endearing ‘Prem.’

Evidently, “Dono” promises to deliver a tender and innocent love narrative akin to “Maine Pyar Kiya,” while embracing a contemporary perspective on romance and relationships.

Serving as the torchbearers of Rajshri’s romantic legacy, the unforgettable on-screen duo of Prem and Suman (Salman and Bhagyashree) will unveil the title track of “Dono” on Wednesday, August 16th.