Samantha Ruth Prabhu Appears Elegant in Black Saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcases celestial glam in New York City.

Elegantly adorned in black and golden saree with handcrafted blouse.

Traditional vibes combined with modern touches for a stunning look.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently arrived in New York City for the 41st India Day Parade and has been sharing glimpses of her time there with her fans. On Tuesday morning, she posted a new set of photos, offering her followers a sneak peek into her celestial elegance while adorned in a black and golden saree paired with a handcrafted blouse.

Curated by OPEN HOUSE, Samantha beautifully embraced her cultural heritage in this striking ensemble, creating an appearance that almost seems otherworldly. She radiates true traditional vibes in a simple black saree adorned with a gold border, paired with an embellished blouse carefully selected from Arpita Mehta’s collection.

But that’s not all! Samantha’s allure is further accentuated with earrings and bangles from Bespoke Vintage Jewels. Tinted sunglasses add an extra touch of modernity to her traditional attire.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) Advertisement

Credit goes to photographer Abhimanyu Mahaveer, who skillfully captured the actress in the midst of picturesque poses on the streets of New York City. With the understated elegance of Indian attire, Samantha undeniably emanates a celestial beauty that sparkles with modern charm.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming film “Kushi,” in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 1st, 2023.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu Leads NYC’s India Day Parade Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the helm as India's representative in the grand...