Shehnaaz Gill welcome Rajkumar Rao on her talk show

Shehnaaz Gill, propelled to fame by Bigg Boss 13.

She achieves unprecedented success with her own talk show “Desi Vibes.”

She welcomed acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao as her inaugural guest.

Advertisement

Elevating to unparalleled stardom via her participation in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has attained remarkable success.

The Bollywood sensation has already introduced her own talk show titled “Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill,” hosting an array of prominent celebrities.

Recently, the Daaka star welcomed acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao as her inaugural guest. Rao graced the show to promote his upcoming venture, “Monica, O My Darling.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan icon shared candid moments captured during their engaging interaction.

Describing the upcoming episode, Gill expressed, “This one is going to be extra special & emotional,”

Acknowledging her admiration for Rao, she conveyed, “Shot with one of the finest actors of this country once again,”

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude, Gill conveyed, “I’m forever indebted and grateful that you agreed to come on my show and with that I begun this beautiful journey of #DVWSG. There’s always so much to learn from you dearest,”

In addition, she revealed an exciting update, stating, “Suno saaro, one of the finest series Guns & Gulaabs with the most talented actor is about to release on 18th Aug on Netflix,”

She emphatically urged, “Don’t miss this,”

Gill’s renowned show has been graced by a plethora of actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Bhuvan Bam, Suniel Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others.

Turning attention to her professional endeavors, the actress is poised to star in “Thank You For Coming,” alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and more, in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill Join Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh for New ‘Chick Flick’ Thank You For Coming is a chick flick starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.