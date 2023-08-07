Shriya Saran Stuns in a Red Body-Hugging Dress

Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit
Shriya Saran stuns in Manish Malhotra's metallic boho dress. The checkered pattern...
Shriya Saran, the talented and renowned actress, continues to impress her fans with both her acting skills and unique fashion sense. Her latest pictures in a red body-hugging dress have left everyone swooning.
In the pictures, Shriya is seen wearing a stunning red crop top with full sleeves, paired with a high-waist thigh-high slit skirt from Bblingg By Meghana. She completes her look with gold ornaments from Minerali Store, adding a touch of sophistication without additional accessories. Her smokey eyes and dewy makeup add to her captivating appearance.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
With nude tie-knot high heels, Shriya’s glam is uplifted, and she effortlessly slays in the body-hugging outfit. Her fitness and picturesque figure further enhance her overall appeal, leaving admirers in awe.
Shriya Saran’s hot and spectacular avatar in the red body-hugging dress has been creating a buzz on social media, showcasing her impeccable style and making a lasting impression on her followers.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.