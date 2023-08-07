Shriya Saran Stuns in a Red Body-Hugging Dress

Shriya Saran impresses fans with her acting skills and unique fashion sense.

The actress looks stunning in a red body-hugging dress paired with gold ornaments.

Shriya’s captivating appearance and picturesque figure leave admirers swooning over her glamorous avatar.

Advertisement

Shriya Saran, the talented and renowned actress, continues to impress her fans with both her acting skills and unique fashion sense. Her latest pictures in a red body-hugging dress have left everyone swooning.

In the pictures, Shriya is seen wearing a stunning red crop top with full sleeves, paired with a high-waist thigh-high slit skirt from Bblingg By Meghana. She completes her look with gold ornaments from Minerali Store, adding a touch of sophistication without additional accessories. Her smokey eyes and dewy makeup add to her captivating appearance.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109) Advertisement

With nude tie-knot high heels, Shriya’s glam is uplifted, and she effortlessly slays in the body-hugging outfit. Her fitness and picturesque figure further enhance her overall appeal, leaving admirers in awe.

Shriya Saran’s hot and spectacular avatar in the red body-hugging dress has been creating a buzz on social media, showcasing her impeccable style and making a lasting impression on her followers.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Shriya Saran exudes glamour and radiance in a metallic boho outfit Shriya Saran stuns in Manish Malhotra's metallic boho dress. The checkered pattern...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.