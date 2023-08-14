Smriti Irani offers comfort to fan who lost her mom

Smriti Irani engaged in a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram.

She responded to a question about her mother’s passing with kind words of comfort.

She also shared a life lesson about living in the present moment.

She penned, “Are you up for some Q&A?” alongside a photo of herself, extending an invitation for people to participate in the session.

Individuals posed a range of questions and also shared personal anecdotes.

Her response to an Instagram user who shared a story about the passing of their mother might evoke a heartfelt response.