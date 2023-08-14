Advertisement
Smriti Irani offers comfort to fan who lost her mom

Articles
  • Smriti Irani engaged in a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram.
  • She responded to a question about her mother’s passing with kind words of comfort.
  • She also shared a life lesson about living in the present moment.

Smriti Irani recently utilized Instagram stories to engage in a Question and Answer session with her followers.

She penned, “Are you up for some Q&A?” alongside a photo of herself, extending an invitation for people to participate in the session.

Individuals posed a range of questions and also shared personal anecdotes.

Her response to an Instagram user who shared a story about the passing of their mother might evoke a heartfelt response.

An Insta user wrote, “My mumma was your biggest fan. Last month she passed away. Whenever I see you, I miss my mum,” the individual wrote. Smriti Irani replied, “I’m sorry for your loss knowing how all mothers are. I’m sure she loves you a lot and is proud of you. I speak of her in the present because she lives in you and her memories of you, together take care of yourself. God bless you”.

Another question asked by an Instagram user during the session received a reply from Irani that can be considered a life lesson. “Ma’am, do you miss your old TV days, when you cemented your position in the industry?” the individual asked. Smriti Irani replied, “I don’t live in the vortex of ‘I wish’. It was great while it lasted, will it ever be again? Time will tell because life teaches you never say never”.

What is your opinion regarding Smriti Irani’s responses? What questions would you consider asking her if given the opportunity during a Question and Answer session?

