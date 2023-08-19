Sonam Bajwa Looks Stunning in Traditional Outfit

Sonam Bajwa returns with enchanting traditional elegance.

Fashion enthusiast Sonam Bajwa effortlessly displays regal charm in a captivating traditional ensemble. Embracing the fascination for the pink hue, the actress elevates her ethnic grace in an intricately designed pink salwar suit, embodying a sense of royal splendor. This ethereal depiction of ethnicity speaks volumes of her style prowess and confident presence.

Guided by the expertise of the talented trio consisting of Malvika Bajaj, Sanjam Kaur, and Malkit Gill, Sonam dons a meticulously crafted salwar suit curated by the renowned designers Rimple and Harpreet. The ensemble features an elaborately adorned long kurta in pink, paired harmoniously with matching pants. A transparent dupatta adorned with hanging embellishments adds a touch of grace to the attire.

Enhancing the ensemble’s allure, Sonam complements her look with meenakari jhumkas, imparting a dash of elegance. Her makeup, including winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips, complements her affection for the pink hue in the recent captures. Soft, cascading curls frame her visage, perfectly aligning with her overall appearance. Strappy gold high heels contribute to her overall charisma.

The collective efforts of makeup artist Harry Bajwa and hair stylist Anukul Dhara deserve commendation for successfully bringing out Sonam’s flawless royal allure. Through her captivating visuals in the pink salwar suit, she takes her admirers on an enchanting journey of regal elegance, captured seamlessly in her recent Instagram photo compilation.

