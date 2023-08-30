Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Reveal the Release Date of ‘The Archies”

The film presents a musical journey.

Get ready for a unique musical journey as the highly anticipated film ‘The Archies’ reveals its new release date. This December, audiences will be treated to the captivating talents of Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Vedang Raina as Jughead Jones in this mesmerizing musical drama.

Under the creative direction of Zoya Akhtar, the movie draws inspiration from the iconic Archie Comics characters, bringing them to life on the silver screen. Featuring the children of Bollywood’s top stars, ‘The Archies’ is an eagerly awaited adaptation that guarantees to capture hearts and ignite imagination.

Originally scheduled for a November release this year, the premiere of the film has been rescheduled to 7th December 2023.

The cast unveiled the release date of ‘The Archies’ with the help of a live billboard on Mumbai’s western express highway, featuring a countdown timer.

The excitement was palpable as the entire cast shared their videos on Instagram. Suhana effortlessly exuded style in a grey cropped top paired with denim, while Khushi showcased a comfortable yet chic look with a grey sweatshirt and trousers. Agastya Nanda opted for a white T-shirt layered with a blue jacket and denims. Vedang chose an understated grey ensemble, and Mihir and Yuvraj embraced a casual white attire. Aditi’s vibrant presence stood out in a red and black outfit.

Having wrapped up filming in the previous December, the story is set in a picturesque hill station during the vibrant 1960s. The narrative follows Archie and his friends through the highs and lows of their lives, encompassing friendship, heartbreak, rebellion, school protests, dance parties, and more. This cinematic treasure adds to the roster of live-action adaptations from the comics realm, joining the ranks of ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ ‘Katy Keene,’ and the recently concluded ‘Riverdale.’

