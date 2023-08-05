Suhana Khan shares delightful pictures from her Goa trip

Suhana Khan shares delightful moments from her Goa trip with fans.

The 22-year-old starlet enjoys cherished time with her cousin and friends in Goa.

Suhana is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film “The Archies.”

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, shares glimpses of her fun-filled Goa trip with fans.

Accompanied by her cousin Alia Chhiba and a close friend, the 22-year-old starlet enjoyed cherished moments with her girl friends, relishing delicious food, and basking in mesmerizing sunsets.

Inheriting her parents’ style and grace, Suhana looked stunning in a summery grey tank top, jeans, and trendy sunglasses, earning her the title of the best dressed lady.

She shared delightful snapshots, including a selfie at a charming cafe, glimpses of their dining table, and a joyful group picture with her friends.

She captioned the post, “I ❤️ Goa 🌴”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Among the admirers of her pictures, her best friend Ananya Panday playfully praised her caption, to which Suhana wittily replied, “It came to me in a dream.”

On the work front, Suhana is preparing for her acting debut in the highly anticipated Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring other star kids like Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

