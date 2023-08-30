Sumbul Touqeer Stuns In Traditional Black Chikankari Kurta Set

Sumbul Touqeer enchants with her ethnic style.

She is donning a beautiful black kurta set adorned with white chikankari embroidery.

Sumbul’s traditional simplicity and captivating smile set her as a role model.

Sumbul Touqeer, known for her breathtaking beauty, continues to captivate hearts with her sense of style. Whether it’s traditional or western wear, she always displays impeccable fashion choices. This time, she’s embracing her traditional side, and her elegance is truly remarkable. Taking to her Instagram, she shared snapshots of herself in a black kurta ensemble.

In the pictures she posted, Sumbul exudes her cultural heritage by wearing a stunning black kurta adorned with delicate white chikankari embroidery on the sleeves and neckline. The kurta is elegantly paired with a plain black palazzo and a matching dupatta. The ensemble, sourced from Ambraee, accentuates her ethnic grace, evoking admiration from her followers.

A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

But that’s not all – Sumbul adds an extra layer of allure by leaving her hair down, enhancing her striking presence. Her captivating makeup, featuring winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips, adds to her mesmerizing appearance. To complete her look, the black paduka footwear with gold embellishments harmonizes perfectly with her overall glamour.

Throughout the series of photographs, Sumbul Touqeer effortlessly showcases her unique charm. Amidst lush greenery, she shines like a true diva in her traditional attire. Her radiant smile undoubtedly brings joy to anyone who sees it. Her understated elegance in traditional fashion serves as an inspiration for those seeking ethnic style cues.

