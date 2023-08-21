Advertisement
Sunny Deol's property to be sold due to unpaid loans







  • Bank of Baroda auctions Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s property due to unpaid debts.
  • Sunny Deol, also a BJP Member of Parliament, owes INR 56 crore in debt.
  • Auction notice urges Deol to settle dues immediately to prevent property auction.
India’s government-owned Bank of Baroda has initiated the auctioning of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s property due to outstanding debts. The renowned actor, also a Member of Parliament for the Indian political party BJP, owes a substantial debt of INR 56 crore. Consequently, his property is set to be auctioned on August 25.

Bank of Baroda published a notice in a local newspaper detailing the auction of the property belonging to the well-known actor from the movie “Border.” However, the notice did not provide additional specifics regarding the amount borrowed by Deol from the bank or the exact circumstances of the debt.

The tender announcement emphasized that Deol is required to settle his outstanding dues promptly if he intends to prevent his property from being auctioned off.

 

Notably, despite the financial challenges, Sunny Deol’s recent film release, “Gadar 2,” has achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film has managed to generate an impressive 300 crore rupees within a mere ten-day span since its premiere.

