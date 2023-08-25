Tara Sutaria is a True Fashion Icon in Black and White

Tara Sutaria is known for her beauty and style.

She impresses fans with her elegant and mesmerizing appearances.

She recently posed in a black and white monochrome set.

Advertisement

Tara Sutaria, a stunning figure in the entertainment industry, has consistently captivated her fans with her captivating beauty and appearance. Her style is characterized by elegance, simplicity, and sophistication. Whether she opts for ethnic attire or ventures into bold Western fashion, her striking physique and beauty never fail to leave an impression.

In a black and white monochromatic set, Tara Sutaria exudes allure and glamour. The images showcase her donning a black bohemian dress. The dress boasts a comfortable fabric with an elastic bodice and layered design. Opting for minimal accessories and makeup, she allows her enchanting appearance to shine.

In the accompanying caption, she shares her appreciation for the spontaneously taken black and white photographs, deeming them her favorite shoot ever. The shoot took place in her trailer after an eventful day, with photographer Avigowariker capturing the essence flawlessly.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Tara strikes a natural pose on a chair, displaying a relaxed demeanor. Her gaze meets the camera with her deep, captivating eyes. The photographer, Avinash Gowariker, also shares the pictures on his profile, describing Tara Sutaria as a delightful subject to work with.

Avigowariker, in his caption, expresses his pleasure in shooting with Tara Sutaria, emphasizing her delightful presence during the session.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning In Black Saree Tara Sutaria is a stunning and talented entertainer. She shares her Bhutan...