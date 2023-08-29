Urvashi Rautela returns to the fashion scene with bold and glamorous looks.

She is known for her impeccable fashion sense.

She stuns in a metallic purple gown with artistic embellishments and bold winged eyeliner.

Get ready to be enthralled, as Urvashi Rautela returns to the fashion scene with her striking and glamorous looks. Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, the diva consistently lives up to her fans’ high expectations. This time, she dazzles in a captivating gown adorned with daring winged eyeliner.

In her initial post, the actress graces a purple metallic gown that accentuates her figure while featuring a bold knee-high slit. The intricate artistic embellishments on her bodice amplify the glamour factor. She opts for one side open curls to style her hair, while a gold necklace adds an elegant touch. Her impactful eye makeup radiates a strong allure that is simply irresistible. The ensemble is elevated by the striking contrast of red heels.

Next, Urvashi turns heads in a red gown-pantsuit combination. Sporting a strapless trail bodice paired with fitted pants, she commands attention. Bold eye makeup and red lips demand notice, while a diamond-embellished necklace and earrings accessorize her look. Striking a pose in the bathtub, she effortlessly raises the temperature.

There’s no doubt that Urvashi consistently grabs the spotlight with her glamour. Her latest appearances in these distinctive gown and pantsuit styles are yet another testament to her captivating presence.

