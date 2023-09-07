Akshay Kumar is on a mission in Mission Raniganj teaser

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj teaser out.

The teaser is based on the real-life rescue of 65 miners trapped in a coal mine in 1989.

The teaser has received a positive response from fans. Advertisement

Following the success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film, “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.”

This film draws inspiration from the remarkable life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who displayed extraordinary heroism in rescuing trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

In this gripping survival story, Akshay Kumar shares the screen with Parineeti Chopra. The official teaser for the movie has been unveiled, providing audiences with a sneak peek into this daring rescue mission and setting the stage for an enthralling cinematic experience.

Teaser of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is out

Advertisement Advertisement The teaser for the upcoming film “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,” starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has been unveiled. This official teaser, released by the film’s team on September 7th, transports viewers to November 13, 1989, when a group of miners found themselves trapped in a flooded coal mine within the Raniganj Coalfields. Akshay Kumar assumes the role of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who embarks on a riveting mission to rescue the trapped miners, racing against the clock. Advertisement

The teaser features Akshay delivering a powerful dialogue, emphasizing the urgency of the rescue mission. He said, “Neeche agar ek bhi zindagi saans le ri hai toh woh humare intezaar mein hai.” The miners are also seen shouting for help. Akshay shared the teaser on his Instagram account, expressing his excitement for the film and its heroic storyline. In the caption, he wrote, “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now.”