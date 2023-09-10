Akshay ’s 56th birthday gift to fans: Hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday on June 9, 2023.

He released a teaser for his upcoming movie, ‘Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3)’.

The teaser revealed the release date of the film, which is December 20, 2024. Advertisement

On his 56th birthday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar marked the occasion with a delightful surprise for both himself and his vast fan base.

He took to Instagram to share an amusing sneak peek from the highly awaited movie, ‘Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3).’