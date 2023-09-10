Advertisement
Akshay’s 56th birthday gift to fans: Hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’

  • Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday on June 9, 2023.
  • He released a teaser for his upcoming movie, ‘Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3)’.
  • The teaser revealed the release date of the film, which is December 20, 2024.
On his 56th birthday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar marked the occasion with a delightful surprise for both himself and his vast fan base.

He took to Instagram to share an amusing sneak peek from the highly awaited movie, ‘Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3).’

He wrote in the caption, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have presented a birthday gift to you all and myself). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome (3) #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

View this post on Instagram
Furthermore, he revealed the much-anticipated release date of ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ stating, “Catch it in theaters on Christmas – December 20, 2024. #Welcome3.”

In a separate post featuring the film’s inaugural poster, Akshay expressed his gratitude, saying, “I deeply appreciate all the love and warm wishes.”

Before this, Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, extended her birthday wishes with a captivating photograph.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Mr. K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer.”

View this post on Instagram
