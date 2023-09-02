Arjun Kapoor turns heads in olive green velvet pantsuit

Arjun Kapoor is a well-known actor.

She is celebrated as a heartthrob in the industry.

His recent style statement featured an olive green velvet pantsuit.

Arjun Kapoor, a renowned actor, has earned a place as a heartthrob in the industry. He made his film debut with “Ishqbaaz” and continued to impress with his on-screen presence. Additionally, he serves as a great source of inspiration for men seeking classy looks. Once again, he’s setting a new standard for sophistication with his fashion choice.

Arjun recently shared a series of photos from a photoshoot where he confidently flaunted his distinctive style. He donned an olive green velvet blazer over a grey undershirt, paired with matching Versace trousers.

Shubhi Kumar deserves credit for adding a touch of refinement to his makeup. To enhance his charming appearance, Arjun accessorized with a gold chain, a luxurious silver watch with sparkling accents, and a stylish ring. His black rhombus glasses further elevated his statement look.

In contrast, the dark green velvet boots that match his outfit add a touch of class to the overall appearance. With his impeccable styling and choice of accessories, he redefines sophistication at special events. In his caption, he humorously expressed feeling like a “diamond” at the Tira event.

Arjun Kapoor frequently delights his fans with his fashion choices, whether it’s ethnic or western attire.

