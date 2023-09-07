Imran Khan’s Ex Avantika Malik’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation

Imran Khan faced a career hiatus after the lukewarm response to “Katti Batti” in 2015.

He recently returned to social media, sharing nostalgic content.

Imran’s Instagram post addressing self-harm raised questions. Advertisement

Speculation arises about whether Imran Khan's ex-wife, Avantika Malik, made a veiled comment in response to the actor's recent post on mental health. This potential cryptic remark by Avantika caught the attention of Reddit users, who subsequently shared it on the platform.

One of the messages read, “I will judge you by the way you treat me, not by the bullshit moral characteristics, you claim to have, but don’t. -Maria Consigilio.”

Another read, “In the end, people always have a way of revealing who they are. You just have to give them space and time to do so. No mask can be worn forever.”