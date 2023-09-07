Imran Khan’s Ex Avantika Malik’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation

Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of Son Vayu’s Birthday
Imran Khan, a beloved actor, experienced a hiatus in his career following the lukewarm reception of his 2015 film ‘Katti Batti.’
Recently, he returned to social media, engaging fans with nostalgic content.
However, a recent Instagram post addressing self-harm raised questions, with Reddit users speculating that his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, might have made a cryptic response to his mental health message.
Speculation arises about whether Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Avantika Malik, made a veiled comment in response to the actor’s recent post on mental health.
This potential cryptic remark by Avantika caught the attention of Reddit users, who subsequently shared it on the platform.
One of the messages read, “I will judge you by the way you treat me, not by the bullshit moral characteristics, you claim to have, but don’t. -Maria Consigilio.”
Another read, “In the end, people always have a way of revealing who they are. You just have to give them space and time to do so. No mask can be worn forever.”
Social media witnessed a mixed response from netizens, with some expressing sympathy for Avantika, while others criticized her actions.
Regarding Imran Khan’s mental health post, the actor shared an image of himself pouring a mug of water over his head.
The post included a Trigger Warning Self Harm notice and conveyed his feelings about receiving an overwhelming amount of love, support, and encouragement. Imran described the challenge of absorbing so much positivity and confessed to seeking negative comments online that resonated with his inner struggles.
He mentioned turning to platforms like Reddit and news article comment sections in search of words that mirrored his internal voice, which he found more familiar.
The actor ended the long post with: “You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”
In an exclusive revelation, the reputed media outlet has learned that Imran Khan is set to collaborate once again with director Abbas Tyrewala, known for their successful partnership in the film “Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na,” for an upcoming web series marking Imran’s comeback.
