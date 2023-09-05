Jacqueliene Fernandez Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez is a renowned Bollywood actress.

She delighted her fans with a glimpse into her Venice experience.

The actress enjoyed the Venice Film Festival and shared her adventures.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the red carpet at the Ciao Venice Film Festival, looking absolutely stunning in an ivory dress adorned with a cape. But now, she’s offering a glimpse into her fun-filled, food-loving, and glamorous escapade.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jacqueline treats her fans to a visual diary of her time in Venice. In the photos, she dons a stunning sheer black gown that accentuates her stylish persona, complemented by a sleek hairstyle and understated makeup.

As she enjoys her day, Jacqueline starts with the refreshing scent of a white rose and attends a special event. But that’s not all! She also shares moments from a fun event with a new audience. What’s more, she indulges in mouth-watering spaghetti, pizzas, toast bread, and some delightful drinks. To end her day on a high note, she takes a boat ride through the picturesque city.

Throughout this series of pictures, including a fun interview session and a sumptuous meal, Jacqueline’s glamorous attire and infectious enthusiasm complete her enchanting Venice diary.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.