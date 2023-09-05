Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jacqueliene Fernandez Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures

Jacqueliene Fernandez Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Jacqueliene Fernandez Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures
Advertisement
  • Jacqueline Fernandez is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • She delighted her fans with a glimpse into her Venice experience.
  • The actress enjoyed the Venice Film Festival and shared her adventures.
Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the red carpet at the Ciao Venice Film Festival, looking absolutely stunning in an ivory dress adorned with a cape. But now, she’s offering a glimpse into her fun-filled, food-loving, and glamorous escapade.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jacqueline treats her fans to a visual diary of her time in Venice. In the photos, she dons a stunning sheer black gown that accentuates her stylish persona, complemented by a sleek hairstyle and understated makeup.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Advertisement

 

As she enjoys her day, Jacqueline starts with the refreshing scent of a white rose and attends a special event. But that’s not all! She also shares moments from a fun event with a new audience. What’s more, she indulges in mouth-watering spaghetti, pizzas, toast bread, and some delightful drinks. To end her day on a high note, she takes a boat ride through the picturesque city.

Throughout this series of pictures, including a fun interview session and a sumptuous meal, Jacqueline’s glamorous attire and infectious enthusiasm complete her enchanting Venice diary.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case
Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned for her roles in movies such as...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story