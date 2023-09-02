Jasmin Bhasin Looks Gorgeous In Pink Slit Skirt

Jasmin Bhasin is a renowned actress.

Jasmin Bhasin showcases the enduring allure of pink in a captivating hot pink co-ord set.

She is reinforcing the timeless charm of pink in the world of fashion.

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin recently made a compelling case for pink, demonstrating that it’s more than just a color – it’s a statement! She graced the scene in a striking hot pink co-ord set that left everyone captivated.

Jasmin, the epitome of a diva, made an entrance in a hot pink halter neck bralette that seemed tailor-made for her. But she didn’t stop there; she elevated her look with a high-waisted pink skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit, leaving fashion enthusiasts awestruck. It’s official – the fashion world’s temperature just went through the roof!

Jasmin added a stylish hot pink long shrug, creating a look that was nothing short of dazzling. It’s safe to say that pink has never appeared this fabulous!

Jasmin’s sleek, pulled-back ponytail was a brilliant choice, showcasing her confidence and sophistication. Her minimal makeup was the finishing touch, enhancing her natural beauty while allowing her outfit to steal the spotlight.

She shared these chic vacation photos with the caption “gulaabi,” highlighting her awareness of the power of pink. Pink fashion has always reigned as the undisputed queen in the world of style. It’s a color that exudes confidence, charm, and a hint of playfulness all at once.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Jasmin Bhasin Radiates Style and Sophistication in Black Ensemble Jasmin Bhasin exudes style and trendiness in her latest black ensemble. She...