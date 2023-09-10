Jawan Breaks Records on Day 3, Beats Adipurush

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” beats Prabhas’ “Adipurush” at the box office.

“Jawan” has grossed over INR 350 crores worldwide in just 3 days.

“Jawan” sold a record 2751581 tickets from tracked shows alone on its third day.

Shahrukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan,” continues its impressive three-day box office run, outperforming “Adipurush.”

Advertisement

Film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared his comparison of the two films on the platform now known as X (formerly Twitter), stating, “#Prabhas vs #ShahRukhKhan. #Adipurush vs #Jawan,” while providing insights into their box office collections.

In just three days, Shahrukh Khan’s film has already amassed a remarkable INR 350 crores in global box office earnings.

During the initial two days, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, raked in Rs. 240 crores, matching the collection of “Adipurush.”

However, on the third day, “Adipurush,” starring Prabhas, pulled ahead with a lead of 10 crores in box office earnings.