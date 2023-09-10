Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jawan Breaks Records on Day 3, Beats Adipurush

Jawan Breaks Records on Day 3, Beats Adipurush

Articles
Advertisement
Jawan Breaks Records on Day 3, Beats Adipurush

Jawan Breaks Records on Day 3, Beats Adipurush

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” beats Prabhas’ “Adipurush” at the box office.
  • “Jawan” has grossed over INR 350 crores worldwide in just 3 days.
  • “Jawan” sold a record 2751581 tickets from tracked shows alone on its third day.

Shahrukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan,” continues its impressive three-day box office run, outperforming “Adipurush.”

Advertisement

Film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared his comparison of the two films on the platform now known as X (formerly Twitter), stating, “#Prabhas vs #ShahRukhKhan. #Adipurush vs #Jawan,” while providing insights into their box office collections.

In just three days, Shahrukh Khan’s film has already amassed a remarkable INR 350 crores in global box office earnings.

During the initial two days, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, raked in Rs. 240 crores, matching the collection of “Adipurush.”

However, on the third day, “Adipurush,” starring Prabhas, pulled ahead with a lead of 10 crores in box office earnings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In another tweet, Manobala wrote, “Jawan zooms past ₹350 cr gross mark at the worldwide box office in just 3 days.”

Sharing numbers altogether, he penned, “Jawan witnesses growth on the third day at the India box office. Sold a record 2751581 tickets from tracked shows alone.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Jawan,” helmed by the renowned South Indian filmmaker Atlee, features Shahrukh Khan in a dual role. The film also marks Nayanthara’s debut in the Hindi film industry, and it includes a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Also Read

Autograph Hunter Assaults Laura Linney’s Crew Member In Shocking Incident
Autograph Hunter Assaults Laura Linney’s Crew Member In Shocking Incident

Laura Linney and her team faced a concerning incident that underscores the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story