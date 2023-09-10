Jawan Breaks Records on Day 3, Beats Adipurush

Autograph Hunter Assaults Laura Linney’s Crew Member In Shocking Incident
Shahrukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan,” continues its impressive three-day box office run, outperforming “Adipurush.”
Film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared his comparison of the two films on the platform now known as X (formerly Twitter), stating, “#Prabhas vs #ShahRukhKhan. #Adipurush vs #Jawan,” while providing insights into their box office collections.
In just three days, Shahrukh Khan’s film has already amassed a remarkable INR 350 crores in global box office earnings.
During the initial two days, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, raked in Rs. 240 crores, matching the collection of “Adipurush.”
However, on the third day, “Adipurush,” starring Prabhas, pulled ahead with a lead of 10 crores in box office earnings.
In another tweet, Manobala wrote, “Jawan zooms past ₹350 cr gross mark at the worldwide box office in just 3 days.”
Sharing numbers altogether, he penned, “Jawan witnesses growth on the third day at the India box office. Sold a record 2751581 tickets from tracked shows alone.”
“Jawan,” helmed by the renowned South Indian filmmaker Atlee, features Shahrukh Khan in a dual role. The film also marks Nayanthara’s debut in the Hindi film industry, and it includes a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.
