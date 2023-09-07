Jawan Off to a Historic Start, Targets Rs 70 Crore on Day 1

Depending on the evening showings’ performance, Jawan has a chance to break the record for the highest single-day earnings for a Hindi film, surpassing Pathaan’s Rs 65 crore earned on January 26.

While it’s too early to make a definitive call, the initial response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive.

The most lucrative shows typically start after 5 PM, giving Jawan a real shot at reaching the Rs 65 crore mark in Hindi collections alone.

The film’s collections have received a boost from the Janmashtami holiday in many parts of the country. If it had been a national holiday, Jawan’s single-day collection in the northern region could have easily crossed Rs 70 crore.

Nevertheless, the opening day numbers that Jawan is expected to achieve are poised to make history. The film is enjoying exceptional occupancy rates across India, including the East, West, North, and South regions.

This remarkable success marks the peak of the SRK era, as the superstar has delivered consecutive record-breaking opening days, sparking discussions about the possibility of him achieving two all-time grossers (ATG) in just nine months.

As of 3:00 PM, the three national chains have collectively earned Rs 23.70 crore (all languages, Hindi: Rs 21.50 crore) and are projected to reach around Rs 31 to 33 crore (all languages, Hindi Rs 29 to 30 crore) by the end of the day.

Considering the substantial numbers being reported by non-national chains and single screens, the national chains’ contribution is expected to be around 44 to 46 percent, aligning with the aforementioned range.

On its opening day, Pathaan had earned Rs 27.02 crore in the three chains and subsequently jumped to Rs 32.30 crore on the second day, with nominal contributions from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

MovieMax chain is also witnessing significant success, with Jawan collecting Rs 70 lakh as of 3:30 PM and expected to surpass a crore by midnight. For reference, Pathaan had earned Rs 78 lakh on its opening day in the same chain and Rs 1.08 crore on the second day.