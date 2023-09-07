Jawan Off to a Historic Start, Targets Rs 70 Crore on Day 1

- Jawan eyes historic opening day with early trends pointing to Rs 63 crore earnings.
- Aiming to break records, Jawan could set a new Hindi film opening day record, beating Pathaan’s Rs 55 crore.
- Jawan is poised for a Hindi-origin film milestone in Tamil and Telugu markets with strong earnings expected.
Jawan, directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, is on track to make history with its opening day performance at the Indian box office.
Early trends suggest that the film is set to earn around Rs 63 crore on its first day, making it the highest-grossing opening day for a Hindi film.
The previous record-holder was also an SRK film, Pathaan, which had earned Rs 55 crore on its release date, January 25. Jawan has not only surpassed Pathaan but has also achieved an astounding opening-day figure that is likely to remain unmatched for a considerable period.
Jawan looks to score the biggest single-day number of all time at the box office:
Depending on the evening showings’ performance, Jawan has a chance to break the record for the highest single-day earnings for a Hindi film, surpassing Pathaan’s Rs 65 crore earned on January 26.
While it’s too early to make a definitive call, the initial response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive.
The most lucrative shows typically start after 5 PM, giving Jawan a real shot at reaching the Rs 65 crore mark in Hindi collections alone.
The film’s collections have received a boost from the Janmashtami holiday in many parts of the country. If it had been a national holiday, Jawan’s single-day collection in the northern region could have easily crossed Rs 70 crore.
Nevertheless, the opening day numbers that Jawan is expected to achieve are poised to make history. The film is enjoying exceptional occupancy rates across India, including the East, West, North, and South regions.
This remarkable success marks the peak of the SRK era, as the superstar has delivered consecutive record-breaking opening days, sparking discussions about the possibility of him achieving two all-time grossers (ATG) in just nine months.
As of 3:00 PM, the three national chains have collectively earned Rs 23.70 crore (all languages, Hindi: Rs 21.50 crore) and are projected to reach around Rs 31 to 33 crore (all languages, Hindi Rs 29 to 30 crore) by the end of the day.
Considering the substantial numbers being reported by non-national chains and single screens, the national chains’ contribution is expected to be around 44 to 46 percent, aligning with the aforementioned range.
On its opening day, Pathaan had earned Rs 27.02 crore in the three chains and subsequently jumped to Rs 32.30 crore on the second day, with nominal contributions from the Tamil and Telugu versions.
MovieMax chain is also witnessing significant success, with Jawan collecting Rs 70 lakh as of 3:30 PM and expected to surpass a crore by midnight. For reference, Pathaan had earned Rs 78 lakh on its opening day in the same chain and Rs 1.08 crore on the second day.
All India opening of Jawan is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore:
The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Jawan are poised to make history in terms of earnings for a Hindi-origin film.
Early trends indicate that these versions could potentially earn between Rs 7.00 to 9.00 crore net, setting a record for Hindi films in these markets. Whether in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Andhra Pradesh and Nizam, Jawan, featuring SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is on track to establish new records for a Hindi film.
When considering earnings from all versions, Jawan is set to achieve a Pan India opening in the range of Rs 70.00 to 75 crore, again setting a record, contingent on the performance of evening shows.
With positive buzz and audience anticipation, the film’s potential seems limitless, and SRK appears ready to conquer new heights. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates on Jawan’s box office collections.
Please note that these estimates are based on early trends, and the final figures may vary depending on the film’s performance in the evening and night shows.
