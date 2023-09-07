Advertisement
Jawan: SRK, Nayanthara's first look leaves fans stunned

Jawan: SRK, Nayanthara’s first look leaves fans stunned

Articles
Jawan: SRK, Nayanthara’s first look leaves fans stunned

Jawan: SRK, Nayanthara’s first look leaves fans stunned

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed film “Jawan” has finally hit the theaters.
  • The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone.
  • The film is expected to achieve a box office opening of Rs 100 crore.

The long-awaited moment has arrived as Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed film “Jawan” has finally hit the theaters, and fans of the beloved actor are eagerly anticipating the chance to see him on the big screen.

Directed by Atlee, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria, and Manahar Kumar, among others.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes an extended cameo appearance in the film.

In the trailer of “Jawan,” SRK promised to deliver an adrenaline-pumping drama for movie enthusiasts. The preview hinted at Shah Rukh portraying a soldier who transforms into a vigilante.

He leads a group of six women who join forces to hijack a metro train in Mumbai. Nayanthara appears to be portraying a police officer and Shah Rukh’s love interest in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi, who takes on various roles in the film, is depicted as the ‘fourth largest arms dealer in the world.’

The excitement surrounding the release of “Jawan” is palpable, as evidenced by the impressive numbers in advance ticket sales.

The film has successfully sold nearly 400,000 tickets through national cinema chains, totaling 966,713 tickets purchased by enthusiastic moviegoers and amassing an impressive earnings of Rs 26.45 crore.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar’s predictions, “Jawan” is expected to achieve a box office opening of Rs 100 crore, with a substantial Rs 40 crore anticipated from the international market and the remaining Rs 60 crore from the domestic market.

Additionally, he disclosed that approximately 30 single-screen cinemas in the Hindi belt, which had been closed due to the pandemic, have decided to reopen after witnessing the immense excitement generated by “Jawan.”

