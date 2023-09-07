Kangana Ranaut looks elegant in a soft pink saree

Kangana Ranaut is a renowned Bollywood actress.

She is celebrated for her talent and social media presence.

She recently made a fashion statement in a soft pink saree.

Kangana Ranaut, often referred to as the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, stands out as one of the film industry’s most talented stars. Her active engagement on social media not only keeps her in the spotlight for her bold statements but also for her enchanting appearances in traditional attire. Once again, she has captured attention in a fashion extravaganza, exuding elegance in a soft pink saree.

Kangana complements the beautiful soft pink printed saree with a modern-style bustier blouse from the label Summer By Priyanka Gupta. In this pink ensemble, she effortlessly balances both grace and glamour, seamlessly merging ethnic and Western elements.

Adding an extra touch of sophistication to her modern ethnic look, Angelz Jewellery By Preeti Bedi provides diamond and motif embellished choker and earrings. Her partially secured curly hair enhances her captivating appearance. The bold winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips further elevate her elegance.

Photographer Arun Prasath skillfully captures her beauty in this stunning shot, capturing her elegance and strong, confident attitude. Kangana Ranaut undeniably reigns as the queen, both in terms of her personality and fashion choices.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is currently engaged in promoting her upcoming film “Chandramukhi 2,” alongside Raghava Lawrence. This marks the sequel to the hit film “Chandramukhi.”

