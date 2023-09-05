Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a black and gold Taluni outfit

Kangana Ranaut is the renowned Bollywood actress.

She continues to captivate hearts with her exquisite traditional fashion choices.

Kangana Ranaut mesmerizes her audience in a black and gold Taluni ensemble.

Adorned in a regal Taluni outfit from Heena Kochhar's collection, Kangana Ranaut embraces her ethnic style. Her long black kurta with intricate gold work, paired with matching pajamas and a dupatta, radiates irresistible charm, showcasing her traditional elegance.

Adorned in a regal Taluni outfit from Heena Kochhar’s collection, Kangana Ranaut embraces her ethnic style. Her long black kurta with intricate gold work, paired with matching pajamas and a dupatta, radiates irresistible charm, showcasing her traditional elegance.

She elevates her captivating appearance with oxidized jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings, enhancing her aura of strength and sophistication. With bold eyes, glowing cheeks, and neutral lips, Kangana creates a visually stunning look. Notably, her mid-parted curly hair adds a touch of grandeur to her overall appearance.

Kangana Ranaut made this enchanting appearance for a promotional shoot of the upcoming film “Chandramukhi 2,” set to hit theaters on September 19th. The film, a Tamil-language horror comedy, also features renowned South Indian actors such as Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Subiksha, Sathyaraj, Kathiresan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Murugesan, and others.

