Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a black and gold Taluni outfit

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar’s Interest in Her Film ‘Emergency’
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been publicly feuding for years. Kangana...
The stunning Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut, continues to captivate hearts with her exquisite traditional fashion choices. In her latest appearance, Kangana Ranaut mesmerizes her audience in a black and gold Taluni ensemble.
Adorned in a regal Taluni outfit from Heena Kochhar’s collection, Kangana Ranaut embraces her ethnic style. Her long black kurta with intricate gold work, paired with matching pajamas and a dupatta, radiates irresistible charm, showcasing her traditional elegance.
She elevates her captivating appearance with oxidized jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings, enhancing her aura of strength and sophistication. With bold eyes, glowing cheeks, and neutral lips, Kangana creates a visually stunning look. Notably, her mid-parted curly hair adds a touch of grandeur to her overall appearance.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut made this enchanting appearance for a promotional shoot of the upcoming film “Chandramukhi 2,” set to hit theaters on September 19th. The film, a Tamil-language horror comedy, also features renowned South Indian actors such as Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Subiksha, Sathyaraj, Kathiresan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Murugesan, and others.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.