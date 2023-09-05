Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a black and gold Taluni outfit

Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a black and gold Taluni outfit

Articles
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a black and gold Taluni outfit

Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a black and gold Taluni outfit

Advertisement
  • Kangana Ranaut is the renowned Bollywood actress.
  • She continues to captivate hearts with her exquisite traditional fashion choices.
  • Kangana Ranaut mesmerizes her audience in a black and gold Taluni ensemble.
Advertisement

The stunning Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut, continues to captivate hearts with her exquisite traditional fashion choices. In her latest appearance, Kangana Ranaut mesmerizes her audience in a black and gold Taluni ensemble.

Adorned in a regal Taluni outfit from Heena Kochhar’s collection, Kangana Ranaut embraces her ethnic style. Her long black kurta with intricate gold work, paired with matching pajamas and a dupatta, radiates irresistible charm, showcasing her traditional elegance.

She elevates her captivating appearance with oxidized jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings, enhancing her aura of strength and sophistication. With bold eyes, glowing cheeks, and neutral lips, Kangana creates a visually stunning look. Notably, her mid-parted curly hair adds a touch of grandeur to her overall appearance.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Advertisement

 

Kangana Ranaut made this enchanting appearance for a promotional shoot of the upcoming film “Chandramukhi 2,” set to hit theaters on September 19th. The film, a Tamil-language horror comedy, also features renowned South Indian actors such as Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Subiksha, Sathyaraj, Kathiresan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Murugesan, and others.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar’s Interest in Her Film ‘Emergency’
Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar’s Interest in Her Film ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been publicly feuding for years. Kangana...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story