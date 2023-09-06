Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaika Arora looks divine in a strapless white bodycon gown

Malaika Arora looks divine in a strapless white bodycon gown

Articles
Advertisement
Malaika Arora looks divine in a strapless white bodycon gown

Malaika Arora looks divine in a strapless white bodycon gown

Advertisement
  • Malaika Arora is the renowned Bollywood actress.
  • She is radiating charm in a white bodycon trail gown.
  • Malaika’s elegant presence and sensuous photos leave fans enthralled.
Advertisement

Malaika Arora returns to the fashion scene, showcasing her divine charm in a white ensemble that reflects her cheerful personality and contemporary style. Renowned for her captivating fashion choices, Malaika never disappoints on the red carpet. In her latest photos, she exudes glamour and leaves fans in awe.

Styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Rean Moradin and Wardrobist, along with the style team Abhimanyu Dessai, Malaika dons a white bodycon trail gown from Gauri And Nainika. The strapless gown features captivating black rose details, adding a striking touch to her look.

Malaika complements her outfit with matching earrings from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. Her makeup and hair, expertly done by Simone Hair And Makeup and Madhav, enhance her beauty with radiant gold eyes, rosy cheeks, and bold matte lips. A sleek low bun completes her diva look, while toe-point heels elevate her overall appearance.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Advertisement

 

Photographed by Amey Ghatge, Malaika gracefully walks the red carpet in her white gown, with the long trails adding a touch of regal elegance to her presence. Her sensuous and captivating moments in the photos leave fans enthralled.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Malaika Arora Sends Son Arhaan off to University with a Hug
Malaika Arora Sends Son Arhaan off to University with a Hug

Malaika Arora bid a heartfelt farewell to her son, Arhaan Khan, as...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story