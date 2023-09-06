Malaika Arora looks divine in a strapless white bodycon gown

Malaika Arora is the renowned Bollywood actress.

She is radiating charm in a white bodycon trail gown.

Malaika’s elegant presence and sensuous photos leave fans enthralled.

Malaika Arora returns to the fashion scene, showcasing her divine charm in a white ensemble that reflects her cheerful personality and contemporary style. Renowned for her captivating fashion choices, Malaika never disappoints on the red carpet. In her latest photos, she exudes glamour and leaves fans in awe.

Styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Rean Moradin and Wardrobist, along with the style team Abhimanyu Dessai, Malaika dons a white bodycon trail gown from Gauri And Nainika. The strapless gown features captivating black rose details, adding a striking touch to her look.

Malaika complements her outfit with matching earrings from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. Her makeup and hair, expertly done by Simone Hair And Makeup and Madhav, enhance her beauty with radiant gold eyes, rosy cheeks, and bold matte lips. A sleek low bun completes her diva look, while toe-point heels elevate her overall appearance.

Photographed by Amey Ghatge, Malaika gracefully walks the red carpet in her white gown, with the long trails adding a touch of regal elegance to her presence. Her sensuous and captivating moments in the photos leave fans enthralled.

