Malavika Mohanan’s White Plunging Top And Black Pants Look Is Pure Chic

Malavika Mohanan is making a stylish entrance into the fashion scene with her fresh and captivating persona.

Malavika Mohanan makes a stylish entrance into the fashion scene.

She is known for her contemporary and bold fashion choices.

Malavika radiates sophistication and chicness in her captivating black and white ensemble.

Advertisement

Malavika Mohanan is making a stylish entrance into the fashion scene with her fresh and captivating persona. Known for her contemporary fashion choices, she embodies sophistication with a touch of boldness.

Her ability to command attention through her irresistible charm and grace is truly remarkable. In her most recent Instagram photo collection, she embraces the timeless black and white palette.

Styled by Vrinda Narang, Malavika effortlessly blends contemporary pieces to create a striking ensemble. She paired a white plunging neckline top from My Almari with black baggy pants from Rishta By Arjun Saluja, resulting in a unique and modern fashion statement. Adding a touch of glamour, she adorned her neckline with a sparkling gold bow.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) Advertisement

What’s more, her hair, expertly styled by Madhav Trehan in a straight-open fashion, adds a touch of class to her overall look. With dewy makeup by Sonam Chandna Sagar, Malavika radiates chicness. She accessorized her appearance with gold hoop earrings and bracelets from My Almari’s collection. Completing her ensemble, black toe-point heels elevate her enchanting appearance.

Neha Chandrakant, the photographer responsible for capturing Malavika’s classy shots, has truly done a commendable job. Malavika continues to impress with her comfort and elegance, never failing to make a statement.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Malavika Mohanan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink floral saree In the South, Malavika Mohanan is the most well-known actress. The actress...