Malavika Mohanan’s White Plunging Top And Black Pants Look Is Pure Chic

Articles
Malavika Mohanan is making a stylish entrance into the fashion scene with her fresh and captivating persona.

  • Malavika Mohanan makes a stylish entrance into the fashion scene.
  • She is known for her contemporary and bold fashion choices.
  • Malavika radiates sophistication and chicness in her captivating black and white ensemble.
Malavika Mohanan is making a stylish entrance into the fashion scene with her fresh and captivating persona. Known for her contemporary fashion choices, she embodies sophistication with a touch of boldness.

Her ability to command attention through her irresistible charm and grace is truly remarkable. In her most recent Instagram photo collection, she embraces the timeless black and white palette.

Styled by Vrinda Narang, Malavika effortlessly blends contemporary pieces to create a striking ensemble. She paired a white plunging neckline top from My Almari with black baggy pants from Rishta By Arjun Saluja, resulting in a unique and modern fashion statement. Adding a touch of glamour, she adorned her neckline with a sparkling gold bow.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

What’s more, her hair, expertly styled by Madhav Trehan in a straight-open fashion, adds a touch of class to her overall look. With dewy makeup by Sonam Chandna Sagar, Malavika radiates chicness. She accessorized her appearance with gold hoop earrings and bracelets from My Almari’s collection. Completing her ensemble, black toe-point heels elevate her enchanting appearance.

Neha Chandrakant, the photographer responsible for capturing Malavika’s classy shots, has truly done a commendable job. Malavika continues to impress with her comfort and elegance, never failing to make a statement.

