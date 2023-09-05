Mouni Roy looks stunning in blue cotton printed saree

Mouni Roy is a well-known television personality.

Mouni Roy, a well-known television personality, once again made a stunning fashion statement that captured the internet’s attention. It’s no secret that when Mouni steps into the fashion world, all eyes are on her, and this time was no exception.

In her recent fashion outing, Mouni adorned herself in an elegant blue cotton printed saree, effortlessly exuding charm and sophistication. What sets her style apart is her meticulous attention to detail, as seen in the intricately pleated saree, which added a touch of finesse to her ensemble. Paired with a sleeveless white blouse, her outfit beautifully blended traditional and contemporary fashion.

Mouni understands the importance of details, evident in her choice of a sleek pulled-back ponytail, which provided the perfect canvas to showcase her timeless beauty.

When it comes to makeup, Mouni opted for a look as captivating as her saree. With well-defined eyebrows, a delicate bindi, soft and radiant eye makeup, and rosy pink lips that rivaled the beauty of a blooming rose, she was an absolute vision.

Mouni Roy has left her mark in both television and Bollywood, with memorable performances in shows like “Naagin” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” as well as successful film ventures including “Gold” and “Made in China.” As she continues to grace screens, big and small, her fashion choices reflect her versatility and style prowess.

