Netflix's 2023 Hindi Hits: Must-Watch Web Series!

Articles
Netflix's 2023 Hindi Hits: Must-Watch Web Series!

  • Explore the best Hindi web series on Netflix for 2023.
  • Curated selection for your binge-watching pleasure.
  • Dive into captivating content across various genres.
Are you a Netflix enthusiast in search of the finest movies and series to binge-watch? Look no further, as we’ve curated a selection of the top Hindi web series on Netflix for 2023.

This list ensures that your weekend at home is filled with captivating content. Our recommendations span various genres, including thrillers, crime dramas, comedies, romances, and more. Without delay, let’s explore these exceptional Indian web series.

Best Hindi Web Series on Netflix 2023:

These best Indian Web series are making rounds among Netflix users:

  1. Guns and Gulaabs
  2. Kohrra
  3. Scoop
  4. The Romantics
  5. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  6. The Fame Game
  7. Class
  8. Trial by Fire
  9. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
  10. Little Things
  11. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Guns and Gulaabs:

“Guns and Gulaabs” is an Indian comedy crime thriller series available on Netflix. As the title suggests, this show is a delightful blend of love and conflict, set against the backdrop of the 1990s. Transporting viewers back to that nostalgic era, the series is based in Gulaabgunj and features a stellar cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. They effortlessly evoke the past with their retro fashion, cassette tapes, and landline phones.

However, the heart of the story lies in a town where the opium trade is controlled by ruthless gangsters. This town ensnares both a love-stricken mechanic and a big-city cop in its complex web of deceit and intrigue. “Guns and Gulaabs” is a must-watch series that skillfully combines humor and crime, keeping the audience entertained while the criminal mysteries unravel.

Kohrra:

“Kohrra” is a gripping Indian crime thriller web series that kicks off with the enigmatic demise of a groom, leading two determined police officers on a challenging investigation. As they delve deeper into the case, unsettling secrets from their own lives come to light, complicating the quest for answers. This series, starring Barun Sobti, Suvinderpal Vivky, Harleen Sethi, and Ekavali Khanna, will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Scoop:

“Scoop,” one of the top Hindi web series on Netflix in 2023, falls under the crime and thriller genre. Inspired by Jigna Vora’s memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison,” the series delves into the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Starring Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, and Herman Baweja, the story revolves around journalist Jagruti Pathak, who becomes a murder suspect in the death of a rival journalist. With her connections to law enforcement and the police, she unravels a sinister conspiracy and fights for justice.

The Romantics:

“The Romantics” is a concise 4-episode docuseries that offers a glimpse into the life of the legendary Bollywood filmmaker, Yash Chopra. This captivating series features exclusive footage and interviews with renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, who share their insights and perspectives on the iconic love story creator, Yash Chopra. Dive into this series to rediscover Yash Chopra’s remarkable life and his remarkable journey in the world of filmmaking.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter:

“Khakee” is a Hindi crime-thriller web series set in Bihar, following Amit Lodha, a dedicated police officer assigned to tackle corruption in a village. As he strives to eliminate corruption, he encounters formidable challenges in his mission. Watch to discover how he ultimately succeeds in his endeavor. The series features Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, and Abhimanyu Singh.

The Fame Game:

“The Fame Game” marks Madhuri Dixit’s first web series debut, where she portrays the character of Anamika Anand, a renowned Bollywood actress. Anamika’s sudden disappearance exposes the hidden complexities of her seemingly perfect life and unveils dark family secrets as the search for her intensifies.

Class:

“Class” is a gripping Hindi web series on Netflix, blending crime thriller elements with high school drama. It follows three underprivileged students who gain admission to an elite international school. As hidden secrets emerge, a murder sets off a thrilling suspenseful narrative. The series features Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, and Anjali Sivaraman.

Trial by Fire:

“Trial by Fire” is an Indian web series that recounts a real-life cinema fire tragedy in Bihar. The series revolves around grieving parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, portrayed by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, as they embark on a quest for justice following the tragic loss of their children.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein:

This Netflix crime web series features a female antagonist and revolves around a wealthy politician’s daughter who becomes obsessively infatuated with a working-class young man. The story highlights his struggle to regain his identity and break free from her relentless pursuit. Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and other talented actors deliver compelling performances in the two-season series.

Little Things:

For those not inclined towards crime thrillers, “Little Things” is a popular Indian rom-com web series on Netflix. It revolves around a young couple in their twenties navigating the challenges of life while endeavoring to maintain a harmonious relationship. The series also sheds light on the trials of balancing work and life in the bustling city of Mumbai. With four seasons, it offers an engaging option for weekend binge-watching.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites:

If you’re a fan of vampire tales, don’t miss “Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.” This charming series tells the story of a female vampire with a unique dental issue who falls in love with a reserved dentist. As their affection deepens, supernatural and human forces conspire to keep them apart. Watch to discover their ultimate fate.

Conclusion

In 2023, there are several trending Hindi web series on Netflix that offer captivating plots and exceptional performances by the actors. These series also provide an opportunity to see your favorite Bollywood stars shine on OTT platforms. If you have a Netflix subscription, make the most of it by indulging in these worthwhile series, and don’t let it go to waste.

