Pooja Hedge Stuns In Elegant Royal Blue Salwar Suit

The stunning Pooja Hedge has reentered the fashion scene, captivating everyone with her mesmerizing traditional style. Recognized not only for her acting talent but also her fashion sense, the diva has made a striking appearance in a regal shade of royal blue, donning an ethnic drape salwar suit.

For the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ Pooja chose a resplendent royal blue salwar suit designed by Anita Dongre. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless kurta in royal blue adorned with silver prints and sequined flowers. She paired it with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta, radiating regal elegance.

Adding to her regal aura, Pooja opted for minimal jewelry, featuring long layered colorful jhumkas, which added an extra touch of sophistication. Diamond-encrusted rings enhanced her queen-like vibes. To complete her glamorous look, she styled her hair in a low ponytail and wore minimal makeup with glossy lips, making a bold statement.

In the sun-kissed pictures, Pooja Hedge embraced her royal charm in the dazzling blue traditional attire. Her portrait shots on Instagram left fans mesmerized, particularly her beautiful and innocent smile.

Pooja Hedge, whether in ethnic or western attire, consistently exudes grace and elegance, effortlessly carrying herself like royalty.

