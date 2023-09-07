Advertisement
Raghav Chadha’s Memorable First Meeting with Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha’s Memorable First Meeting with Parineeti Chopra

  • Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s romance has charmed many since their engagement in May.
  • The couple has been exploring different places and searching for wedding venues in Rajasthan.
  • Reports suggest they plan a week-long wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September.
Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have captured hearts with their romance.

Since announcing their engagement on social media in May, the couple has been spotted exploring various places, including temples, and even scoping out potential wedding venues in Rajasthan.

According to recent reports, they are planning a lavish week-long wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September.

In a recent interview, Raghav Chadha shared insights about his first encounter with Parineeti and his feelings for his soon-to-be-wife during a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

He said, “Hum jaise bhi mile, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life.”

When asked if Parineeti is the biggest blessing in his life, Raghav replied, “Bahut badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me.”

During the podcast, Raghav also opened up about his wedding. When the podcast host said that the entire nation is extremely happy and eager about the wedding, the politician said, “Mein desh se zayda khush hun.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @parineetichopra

On the other hand, a photo of their wedding invite went viral on the internet. Revealing the reception venue and the wedding date, the viral invitation card read, “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri. P.N. Chadha ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son, Raghav, and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023, Taj Chandigarh.” However, it is not confirmed whether the invitation card is real or not.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the couple is set to commence their wedding celebrations on September 17, with all the events scheduled to take place at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

The source also revealed, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24.”

