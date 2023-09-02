Rashami Desai stuns in a green glittery mini dress

Advertisement
  • Rashami Desai is a versatile and stunning actress.
  • She shines in a dazzling green, glittery one-shoulder mini dress.
  • Rashami elevates her glamorous style with diamond-embellished strappy heels.
Rashami Desai, a talented, stunning, and versatile figure in the entertainment industry, is widely recognized for her ability to mesmerize fans with both her fashion choices and acting prowess. Today, she’s caught in a remarkable fashion moment, dazzling in a green, glittery ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a video reel showcasing her glamorous, glittery look. In the video, she dons a dark green, sparkling one-shoulder mini dress. This stunning outfit is courtesy of the Estera clothing brand and was styled by Rima Mishra.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Rashami exudes confidence in her glittery green mini dress, showcasing her fashion sense like a true fashionista. It’s the kind of dress that can turn even the simplest attire into couture. But her attention to detail doesn’t end there. She opts for a sleek, low ponytail and completes her look with glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and a radiant, blush-infused makeup. A diamond stud adds a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

And that’s not all; Rashami takes her glittery glamour to new heights with diamond-embellished strappy heels. Caught in this exceptional fashion moment, the actress has her fans completely enthralled. Rashami has truly embodied a glittering and glamorous look, and her fans can’t help but shower her with love and admiration.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

