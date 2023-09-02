Rashami Desai stuns in a green glittery mini dress

Will Anita Hassanandani make a surprise appearance on Naagin 6 after Rashami Desai?
Can fans expect a cameo from Anita Hassanandani, who played Vishakha, in...
Rashami Desai, a talented, stunning, and versatile figure in the entertainment industry, is widely recognized for her ability to mesmerize fans with both her fashion choices and acting prowess. Today, she’s caught in a remarkable fashion moment, dazzling in a green, glittery ensemble.
Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a video reel showcasing her glamorous, glittery look. In the video, she dons a dark green, sparkling one-shoulder mini dress. This stunning outfit is courtesy of the Estera clothing brand and was styled by Rima Mishra.
Rashami exudes confidence in her glittery green mini dress, showcasing her fashion sense like a true fashionista. It’s the kind of dress that can turn even the simplest attire into couture. But her attention to detail doesn’t end there. She opts for a sleek, low ponytail and completes her look with glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and a radiant, blush-infused makeup. A diamond stud adds a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.
And that’s not all; Rashami takes her glittery glamour to new heights with diamond-embellished strappy heels. Caught in this exceptional fashion moment, the actress has her fans completely enthralled. Rashami has truly embodied a glittering and glamorous look, and her fans can’t help but shower her with love and admiration.
