Shilpa Shetty to be a guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show

Shehnaaz Gill has been enjoying the fruits of her success since her remarkable journey on Bigg Boss 13. Her path has been nothing short of extraordinary, from sharing the screen with Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to launching her own talk show.

Currently, she’s busy not only preparing for her upcoming movie but also hosting her talk show, “Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.”

In a recent episode of her talk show, she had the glamorous Bollywood star, Shilpa Shetty, as a guest to promote her upcoming film, “Sukhee.” The two celebrities looked stunning together, with Shilpa dressed in an all-yellow modern outfit, while Shehnaaz wore a halter-neck pink top paired with denim jeans. In a charming moment captured on video, the two shared laughter after exchanging whispered secrets, leaving fans curious about their conversation.

Gill didn’t hesitate to share candid snapshots of her time with Shetty on her social media platform. She captioned the photos with warm words, saying, “Had the immense pleasure of having fitness queen and a wonderful human @theshilpashetty on my show! Watch out for this one on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill soon”

Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film, “Sukhee,” features her as a Punjabi housewife going to Delhi with her friends for a school reunion after two decades. The movie also stars Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila and is set to hit theaters on September 22.

On the professional front, Gill is all prepared to grace the screen once again in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s forthcoming film titled “Thank You For Coming.” The star-studded cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and more, promising an exciting cinematic experience. The film is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

