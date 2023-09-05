Advertisement
Sonam Bajwa looks like a fairy princess in a pastel salwar suit

  • Sonam Bajwa is a prominent figure in Punjabi entertainment.
  • She continues to captivate with her fashion sense.
  • She embraces a pastel charm in traditional attire.
Sonam Bajwa, a celebrated figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry, continues to be a fashion icon, and her recent social media posts reaffirm her status. She effortlessly impresses her fans, and her latest pictures are no exception, showcasing her pastel charm in traditional attire.

Donning an exquisite cream pastel kurta adorned with silver embroidery along the neckline and borders, paired with matching pajamas and an organza embroidered dupatta from Label Priyanka Singh, Sonam Bajwa exudes the essence of a desi fairy princess in this elegant traditional ensemble.

With her flowing open hair in the images, she enhances her allure. Sonam elevates her beauty with a smoky eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and tinted lips, while long chandbali earrings add a touch of magic. Completing her contemporary desi girl vibes are a pair of ethnic jutis.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Her radiant glow in the gleaming pastel shade captivates onlookers in this series of pictures, showcasing her ability to enchant hearts with simplicity and elegance in traditional attire.

