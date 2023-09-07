Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of Son Vayu’s Birthday

Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of Son Vayu's Birthday

Articles
Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of Son Vayu’s Birthday

Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of Son Vayu’s Birthday

  • Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated son Vayu’s first birthday on August 20 in a joyful manner.
  • The couple hosted an intimate gathering and a special puja ceremony for close family members.
  • Sonam Kapoor frequently shares heartwarming family moments on social media.
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, joyfully marked their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s first birthday on August 20 this year.

The couple hosted an intimate gathering and a special puja ceremony, with close family members present to celebrate the occasion.

As an active presence on social media, Sonam frequently shares incredibly adorable family moments. Not long ago, the couple shared a collection of photos from their son’s first birthday celebration. Now, Sonam Kapoor, known for her role in “Aisha,” has delighted her fans by sharing an unseen, heartwarming candid snapshot with her beloved husband.

Sonam Kapoor drops an unseen pic with her ‘everything’, husband Anand Ahuja:

On September 7, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a heartfelt moment with her husband, Anand Ahuja, in a candid and utterly endearing photograph.

The snapshot captures a sweet embrace between the two, with Sonam resting her head on Anand’s shoulder. She accompanied the post with the caption, “My Everything” (accompanied by a red heart emoji) along with the hashtag #everydayphenomenal.”

In response to this lovely post, her doting husband too reacted. He dropped a comment that read, “The world is not imperfect, or on a slow path towards perfection, no, it is perfect in every moment.” #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor” .

HAVE A LOOK:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Here’s how internet users reacted to the couple’s adorable moment

Following the post, numerous heartfelt comments began flooding the couple’s comment section. Sonam’s sister and acclaimed producer, Rhea Kapoor, expressed her longing for the couple and their little one, saying, “Miss you both so much. And my golgappa” along with a crying face emoji.

Sophie Choudry commented, “What a beautiful pic (red heart and evil eye emoji).

On the other hand, even fans couldn’t stop gushing over this cute couple. A fan wrote, “Rab ne bana di Jodi” while another fan wrote, “Vayu’s beautiful parents”

