Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of Son Vayu’s Birthday

Sonam Kapoor frequently shares heartwarming family moments on social media.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, joyfully marked their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s first birthday on August 20 this year.

The couple hosted an intimate gathering and a special puja ceremony, with close family members present to celebrate the occasion.

As an active presence on social media, Sonam frequently shares incredibly adorable family moments. Not long ago, the couple shared a collection of photos from their son’s first birthday celebration. Now, Sonam Kapoor, known for her role in “Aisha,” has delighted her fans by sharing an unseen, heartwarming candid snapshot with her beloved husband.