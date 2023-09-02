Tara Sutaria looks like a princess in Ivory gown

Tara Sutaria is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Tara Sutaria stuns as a bride in an ivory gown.

Her bridal look is enhanced with a silver bow accent.

Tara Sutaria steps into the spotlight, resembling a stunning bride in an adorned ivory gown featuring voluminous sleeves and a lengthy netted cape. This embellished gown effortlessly combines sophistication with a touch of whimsy, capturing attention with her style.

To infuse a dreamlike quality into her bridal look, Tara embellishes her ensemble with a silver bow accentuating her curves.

For her makeup, the actress chooses winged eyeliner, accompanied by a glittery eye shadow transformation. She enhances her appearance with rosy cheeks and nude lips, radiating an enticing glow. Her sleek, straight hairdo adds a dash of elegance to her bridal allure.

Credit goes to her entire team, with styling by Who Wore What When, accessorization by Renu Oberoi Luxury, makeup by Maven, and others. Tara embodies bridal vibes flawlessly in the Falguni Shane Peacock ivory gown. Rahul Jhangiani deserves praise for capturing this enchanting moment, showcasing her bridal elegance.

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with “Student Of The Year 2,” has gained recognition not only for her acting talent but also for her skills as a dancer, singer, and artist with a passion for sketching.

