Twitter wishes the ‘King of Swings,’ Wasim Akram, a happy 55th birthday

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan fast bowler celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday along with his former colleagues, fans, and cricket enthusiasts around the world wishing the former pacer many more happy years.

Akram is mostly known for his deadly Yorkers, unplayable reverse swing deliveries, all along with perfection and accuracy. He used to terrorize batsmen around the globe.

He served as a pillar in the 1992 world cup winning team and led Pakistan to their 1999 World Cup final as well.

His beloved wife Shaniera wished him on Twitter as well with a lovely post

Happy birthday to the love of my life!

A man that proves that Age really just is a number! 😘 @wasimakramlive #HappyBirthdayWasimAkram pic.twitter.com/PbM0jj2EjT — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 3, 2021

ICC congratulates the Former Pakistan skipper by sharing his tremendous performance from the 1992 world cup.

Birthday boy @wasimakramlive took 916 international wickets for @TheRealPCB. Three of his most important came in the 1992 @cricketworldcup final. pic.twitter.com/1mMeoqEDmr — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

Another post shared by one of his fans, An impressive delivery Akram bowled to Indian batsman Rahul Dravid during the 1999 Chennai Test match.

Wasim Akram’s performance all over his career is the best example for the newcomers and debuted players. He took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. The only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket. His biggest achievement was being a member of a 1992 World Cup Winning squad.