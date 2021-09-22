Ali Gul Pir’s new video makes celebrities laugh out loud

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 06:24 pm
Ali Gul Pir

Ali Gul Pir is a stand-up comedian and rapper from Pakistan. He began his career as an actor in stand-up comedy roles and later turned into a singer.

Within a week of its release in June 2012, his debut song “Waderay Ka Beta” became highly famous, with half a million views on YouTube. On March 12, 2013, he was nominated for the 1st Awards’ in the Best Newcomer Music category.

Ali Gul Pir is also known for recreating viral and trending videos. He has recently recreated the viral video of Stage dancer Deedar that was resurfaced on the internet a few days back.

As soon as he posted the video on Instagram, Pakistani celebrities couldn’t stop laughing at his hilarious recreation.

Have a look at his video!

