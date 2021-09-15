Angelina Jolie visits capitol hill to discuss the violence against women act

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 03:58 pm

Hollywood actress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill in Washington.

During her visit, the actress met with US senators and called for the protection of women’s and children’s rights around the world, including in the United States.

 

Angelina Jolie called for the repeal of the VAWA Act on Violence Against Women, fundamental rights and protections, including FBI reform.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

14 hours ago
Jason Alexander, Britney's ex, speaks out about her engagement to Sam Asghari

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has issued an official statement in response to...
14 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth sends Prince Harry a heartfelt note on his 37th birthday

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has issued an official statement in response to...
14 hours ago
Experts claim William and Kate are stronger as a result of their feud with Harry

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has issued an official statement in response to...
15 hours ago
G-Eazy gets arrested for alleged assault during a Fashion Week brawl

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has issued an official statement in response to...
16 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kareena Kapoor's shocked reaction to her all-black ensemble

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has issued an official statement in response to...
17 hours ago
Andrew Garfield throws his weight behind Tom Holland’s version of ‘Spider-Man’

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has issued an official statement in response to...