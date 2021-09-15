Angelina Jolie visits capitol hill to discuss the violence against women act
Hollywood actress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill in Washington.
During her visit, the actress met with US senators and called for the protection of women’s and children’s rights around the world, including in the United States.
Thank you to Angelina Jolie for coming in today to talk about the fight to reauthorize VAWA in the Senate and how we can help support research on diagnosing injuries from domestic violence and child abuse to help survivors. pic.twitter.com/PeYvmzbVVl
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 14, 2021
Angelina Jolie called for the repeal of the VAWA Act on Violence Against Women, fundamental rights and protections, including FBI reform.
