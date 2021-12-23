A sneak peek into Fatima Effendi & Kanwar Arsalan’s trip to Dubai

Celerity couple Kanwar Arsalan and Fatima Effendi has been vacationing in Dubai for the past couple of days to celebrate the birthday of Munafiq actress. Let’s have a sneak peek into their trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

The birthday bash begins for Fatima with breakfast in one of the finest restaurants of downtown and she kept updating her fans about the day.

Read more: Kanwar Arsalan & Fatima Effendi celebrates dreamy anniversary at the beach

Later, the birthday girl was given a surprise birthday party by her sister and brother-in-law and the video of the occasion amazed the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

After celebrations with the family, the beloved couple went on for a perfect date as per the occasion and Effendi could be seen cutting a small cake with husband Kanwar Arsalan at a mesmerizing location.

Read more: Fatima Effendi looks fabulous in her latest picture

The star couple shared the video and a few snippets from their romantic birthday celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

It seems like the birthday week went all good for the Chal Jhoti actress and the couple is ready to touch their hometown.