Ali Zafar’s wows fans during concert in Lahore

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 01:49 pm

Ali Zafar performs at a concert in Lahore. Image: Twitter

Rockstar Ali Zafar is back again as he pulled off a smashing concert in Lahore recently, and nailed it through his power-packed performances.

The singer took to his Twitter and penned down, “Oh My…. What an insane… ev…”.

Not only this, the Channo singer shared several vibrant videos and pictures from the concert that took the audience away on a magical trip even when they were not there.

Being one of the most cherished singers of Pakistan, Zafar never disappoints his audience, especially when it comes to performing live in concerts.

Zafar lit up the stage in Lahore with his electrifying concert and for many, this was not just a concert but a whole experience who missed his singing and dancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

