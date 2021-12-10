Aryan Khan appears at the NCB Office to Mark his 4th week of Attendance this Friday!

Aryan Khan has established his presence at the NCB headquarters for yet another week and still another Friday. Despite the fact that Aryan Khan has been out on bail for quite some time, he has been instructed to report to the NCB office every Friday for his weekly attendance.

Read more: Aryan Khan & Shehnaaz Gill Google’s top 10 most searched actors 2021

The star kid arrived at the NCB headquarters in his car, as he does every week. As he entered the office, he was escorted by his crew. The NCB has detained Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son in a narcotics case. The star kid’s bail requirement was that he report to the NCB office every Friday to prove his presence.

Read more: Aryan Khan keeps his birthday celebrations ‘quiet’ after NCB arrest trauma

He dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants. Ace photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of him outside the NCB building on social media.

Aryan Khan was released from prison on Saturday, 26 days after being detained on narcotics charges. The celebrity child and his family have kept a quiet profile. SRK has not been seen since his kid was freed from Arthur Road jail on his birthday on November 2.