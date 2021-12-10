Aryan Khan appears at the NCB Office to Mark his 4th week of Attendance this Friday!
Aryan Khan has established his presence at the NCB headquarters for yet another week and still another Friday. Despite the fact that Aryan Khan has been out on bail for quite some time, he has been instructed to report to the NCB office every Friday for his weekly attendance.
Read more: Aryan Khan & Shehnaaz Gill Google’s top 10 most searched actors 2021
The star kid arrived at the NCB headquarters in his car, as he does every week. As he entered the office, he was escorted by his crew. The NCB has detained Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son in a narcotics case. The star kid’s bail requirement was that he report to the NCB office every Friday to prove his presence.
Read more: Aryan Khan keeps his birthday celebrations ‘quiet’ after NCB arrest trauma
He dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants. Ace photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of him outside the NCB building on social media.
Aryan Khan was released from prison on Saturday, 26 days after being detained on narcotics charges. The celebrity child and his family have kept a quiet profile. SRK has not been seen since his kid was freed from Arthur Road jail on his birthday on November 2.
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...