Billie Eilish Recalls Her Dark Childhood; Revealing Shocking Things About Her Past

Billie Eilish, an American pop singer exposed herself, revealing detailed nightmares from her childhood as a result of watching adult films.

Eilish discussed how adult films had harmed her brain and ruined her youth. Such films caused her brain to become depressed, and she became attracted to the activities as a result.

The singer suffered nightmares after seeing “abusive” adult films since she was 11 years old.

While speaking on the issue the pop-artist said:

“As a woman, I believe the adult film is a disgrace, and to be honest, I used to watch a lot of them,” she remarked. I started watching them when I was about 11 years old and had no idea why it was such a negative thing.” She further said that she wasn’t able to differentiate what is right from what is wrong because of this habit.

She talks about adult movies in her recent song “Male Fantasy” from her new album Happier than Ever. “Home alone, trying not to eat, distract me with pornography. I hate the way she looks at me. I can’t stand the dialogue – she would never be that satisfied, it’s a male fantasy. I’m going back to therapy.”

Not a lot of people talks about this issue no matter how important it is with the open access to the internet. Kudos to the singer for opening up on it by putting herself as an example.