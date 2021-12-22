Chris Noth’s wife removed her wedding band amidst Husband’s sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth’s wife was recently photographed without her wedding ring after her husband was accused of serious sexual abuse.

After an explosive report against Noth surfaced on Monday, Tara Wilson was seen for the first time.

“Wilson didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring” when she was caught hopping into her car.

Read more: Me Too: Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault, Denies All Allegations.

Two women came forward on December 16 that the “And Just Like That” star had sexually abused them in the past.

According to the publication, one of the accusers, Zoe, was 22 years old when Noth allegedly raped her in 2004.

Lily, the second woman, described the assault in similar terms. She claimed she met the actor in 215 while working in a New York City nightclub. She stated that Noth molested her when she was 25 years old.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, the 67-year-old actor’s co-stars, have all spoken out in the aftermath of the allegations.

Read more: FIR Launched On Yasir Shah and His Friend for Sexual Assault

In the joined statement on Twitter, they said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”