Dolly Parton Breaks 3 Guinness World Records Including One Of Her Own!

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 01:28 pm

Dolly Parton is still breaking records with her five-decade-long music career. This time the singer secured three more Records to her name according to sources.

The 75-year-old has been with two new titles by the GWR. One for breaking the record of the most decades in the singing career. The other, for the most no.1 hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.

Read more: Dolly Parton promotes vaccination with Jolene rewrite

Along with this, the Jolene singer also broke her own record for the most hits on the chart in general. A whopping 109 of her songs have made it to the Billboard list till now.

Referring to her achievements Parton said, “This is the sort of stuff that makes you very humble and grateful for everything that has happened. I had no idea that I would be in the World Records for this many times! I am flattered and honored.”

Read more: Jennifer Aniston says she “accidentally” insulted Dolly Parton

She further added, “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so lucky to see my dreams turn to reality. I hope to continue for as long as I can.”

Read More

37 mins ago
Varun Dhawan Made His First Instagram Reel With Wife Natasha.

Bollywood heartthrob finally managed to convince his wife Natasha Dalal to make...
18 hours ago
‘Super Sohni’ revolves around sexual abuse: Are we ready for it?

In Pakistan, child abuse remains a major crime, with many youngsters too...
19 hours ago
Drama review of Aye Musht-e-Khak staring Feroze Khan, Sana Javed

Aye Musht-e-Khaak seems like another ambitious project for the dynamic duo Abdullah...
2 days ago
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Throw Wedding Reception Date Revealed

As reported by India Media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have planned their wedding...
2 days ago
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic sets internet aflame with new bold photos

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan popularly known for her...
2 days ago
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji look for blessing at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Brahmastra

Befor launching the motion poster of the most awaited film Brahmastra, Alia...