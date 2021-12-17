Dolly Parton Breaks 3 Guinness World Records Including One Of Her Own!

Dolly Parton is still breaking records with her five-decade-long music career. This time the singer secured three more Records to her name according to sources.

The 75-year-old has been with two new titles by the GWR. One for breaking the record of the most decades in the singing career. The other, for the most no.1 hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.

Along with this, the Jolene singer also broke her own record for the most hits on the chart in general. A whopping 109 of her songs have made it to the Billboard list till now.

Referring to her achievements Parton said, “This is the sort of stuff that makes you very humble and grateful for everything that has happened. I had no idea that I would be in the World Records for this many times! I am flattered and honored.”

She further added, “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so lucky to see my dreams turn to reality. I hope to continue for as long as I can.”