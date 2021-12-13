Faysal Qureshi Expresses Disappointment over Misogynist Blames.

Faysal Qureshi lands in hot waters after his quote on “female actors work fine until they are married.” To add salt to the wound he points his finger towards Iqra Aziz and says, “she has taken on less work ever since she gave birth. When I asked her the reason, she told me she had to take care of the baby.”All of this painted a misogynist picture for Qureshi.

The fans were not happy with the statement leaving some shocked and others outraged. fortunately, before this would’ve taken a turn as national debate, the accused explained the whole situation.

He took to his Instagram and explained that the words were taken out of context and what he actually meant was opposite from what was portrayed.

He said that a question about this was asked in an interview for BBC Urdu which was, “why his previous co-stars aren’t seen as often as he is on the screen and if it is because of the roles they are given as the supporting cast?”

To which he replied by giving props to the women in the industry, who have to juggle their careers along with their household and kids and said that they (the women) have a greater burden. He further added that this was not for just Iqra but also his other colleagues including Savera Nadeem, Shaista Lodhi, etc. who he saw juggling the two lives together.

