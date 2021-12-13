Is this Christmas going to be the Queen’s last semi-harmonious one?

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities approach, expert Margaret Holder believes “we are already watching, brick-by-brick, the destruction of the House of Windsor,” as the royal family is “torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.”

“At 95, without Prince Philip by her side and tormented by troubles, this Christmas could be her last semi-harmonious one,” she added.

“The platinum jubilee celebrations in June will not be able to conceal the fact that this is a family ripped apart by irreparable schisms and scandals.

“Andrew is accused of historic sex offences in a civil action, which he denies,” while “the Ghislaine Maxwell criminal trial has already caused tremendous humiliation by exposing the shady relationship between Andrew, the late Jeffrey Epstein, and Maxwell, who received hospitality at royal residences.”

And how can we forget, Prince Harry, the sixth in line to the throne has given up on his claims and status.

Is this the end of an era of monarchy for the House of Windsor? Only time will tell…