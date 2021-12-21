Kubra Khan Got Candid; Opens up About Having A Cancer Scare

We have always had a sense of ownership towards celebrities because we see them on screen and on social media. Thinking that we may know the person completely but do we? It is only when some actor comes and talks about their struggle and the problem they face, we come to know about that they too are humans just like the rest of us.

Similarly, the glamorous Kubra khan opened about her cancer scare and how that led to weight gain and even online trolling in an interview.

Read more: Kubra Khan as Mashal: A Sympathetic Villain

The Hum Kahan K Sachy Thy actress talks about her cancer scare in January of this year. She was operated on for a lump that could eventually turn into something dangerous.

Kubra said while she was having such a medical problem, she gained some weight cause of stress eating. This was noticed by a lot of people in her drama Hum Kahan k Sachy Thy and they started questioning her worth and casting choice. They started calling her fat which made the actress depressed and she shattered her confidence. Making her feel even smaller then a speck of dust.

This also made her ignore her doctor’s orders to avoid exercising and dieting post-op in recovery.

Read more: Kubra Khan talks about her experience in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Khan also tested positive for Covid-19 in October. During the time, the actress wrote a heart felt message on how she has learned to appreciate the small things in life. She concluded that message with, “I guess what I’m trying to say is it’s important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourselves.”

Guess we should not judge a book by its cover after all.